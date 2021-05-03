Man in critical condition after Central Long Beach hit-and-run

A man was hospitalized in critical condition today after he was struck at a Long Beach intersection by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene.

The incident was reported about 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Anaheim Street and Obispo Avenue, said Long Beach police Lt. Aaron Alu.

“When officers arrived, they located a male adult pedestrian who had major injuries to his upper and lower body,” Alu said.

Long Beach Fire Department paramedics took him to a hospital, Alu said.

The man suspected of hitting the pedestrian fled the scene but returned about one hour later, Alu said. He was arrested for suspicion of hit-and-run and driving under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs.

The investigation was ongoing, Alu said.