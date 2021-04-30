Around Town

A curated guide on virtual and socially distanced events brought to you by our local communities of Long Beach and Signal Hill, this week featuring topics including grand openings, music, origami, shopping, food and fundraising.

New Real Estate

What Grand opening of housing development

Who Summerland Signal Hill

When Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where 1399 23rd St.

More Info This new community consists of single-family homes powered by solar energy. Free coffee by Black Dog Coffee Roasters will be provided to visitors.

New Business

What Store grand opening

Who Goods on Orange

When Saturday, May 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where 3414 Orange Ave.

More Info This woman-owned collective sells plants, vintage goods, clothing locally made products. For their first day of business there will be free giveaways, raffles, music, an embroidery station and more.

Reggae & Soul Food

What DJ Performance

Who In The Kitchen, Bigmix Mike, DJ Love Life

When Saturday, May 1 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where In The Kitchen, 900 Long Beach Blvd.

More Info Two DJs will be performing sets of Dancehall and Reggae music. Attendees will be able to order soul food from the restaurant hosting the event, and complimentary Jamaican rum drinks will be served.

At Home Origami

What Free origami lesson and supplies

Who Long Beach Public Library

When Saturday, May 1 at 1 p.m.

Where Online

More Info To celebrate the start of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month in a couple days, a video tutorial on making origami cranes will be streamed on Facebook Live and YouTube Live. Free origami supplies will be distributed prior to that on a first come first served basis, and can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday.

Local Business Pop Up

What Small vendor marketplace

Who Black Heart Cups and more

When Saturday, May 1 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where 2184 Delta Ave.

More Info Multiple small businesses will be selling various products.

Barbecue Pop Up

What Barbecue for sale

Who Big Tee’s BBQ

When Saturday, May 1 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where 1642 E 4th St.

More Info Freshly made barbecue will be available for purchase. Music and games will also be provided.

Soul Food & Music

What Live music performance

Who In The Kitchen, Ashley Ventri

When Sunday, May 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where 900 Long Beach Blvd.

More Info A local artist will perform live. Attendees will be able to purchase soul food dishes while they watch.

Bagels For A Cause

What Fundraiser

Who Cassidy’s Corner Cafe

When Sunday, May 2 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where 3846 Atlantic Ave.

More Info Blue and green bagels, and donuts with blue and green sprinkles are available for pre-order at www.ccbixbyknolls.com now, with the proceeds going to the organization One Legacy Inspires in memory of late Polytechnic High School graduate Dylan Stump.