Woman dies after report of assault, coroner to determine cause of death

On April 26, 2021, at approximately 7:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of West Wardlow Road to assist the Long Beach Fire Department regarding a report of an assault, which resulted in the death of a female adult.

Upon arrival, officers observed Long Beach Fire Department personnel rendering aid to a female adult and then transported her to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. Through their preliminary investigation, detectives learned the victim, who resides nearby, was visiting with a friend at their residence when a person inside the residence dialed 9-1-1 and reported a female suffering from injuries to her upper torso.

At this time, the case is being classified as an undetermined death. The cause and manner of death will ultimately be determined by the The Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Arlene Teofilo of Long Beach.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Donald Collier or Leticia Gamboa at (562) 570-7244.