Summerland Signal Hill, single-family solar-powered smart home community, will have grand opening this Saturday

Summerland Signal Hill, a community of 16 detached single-family all-electric homes, will celebrate its grand opening this Saturday, May 1.

The three-bed, 2.5 bath homes are styled using modern farmhouse architectural design with “clean lines and sophisticated modern interiors,” said Matt Livingston, President of RC Homes Inc. The two-story, 1,630 square-foot homes are priced around $795,000.

Each home is paired with energy-efficient technology at no extra cost.

“We are an all-electric community, which reduces environmental impacts of natural gas,” Livingston said. “Each home includes a solar [panel] system and utilizes the latest in energy and cost-saving appliance options, so that homeowners will not only feel a sense of community upon moving in, but know that they are doing their part to reduce our carbon footprint.”

Residents will save on monthly utility bills and lower their carbon footprints thanks to dual-glazed low-E vinyl windows, hybrid electric water heaters, R-15 exterior wall insulation and R-38 insulation in attic areas, energy-efficient forced-air heating, water-saving plumbing fixtures, low-VOC interior wall and ceiling paint, plus environmentally-friendly engineered lumber products.

(Images Courtesy Summerland Signal Hill | RC Homes Inc.)

Summerland is centrally located on 23rd Street east of Orange Avenue, next to Black Dog Coffee Roasters, and opposite to the highly-rated Signal Hill Elementary School. The residences are also in close proximity to Mother’s Market and Kitchen Grocery Store.

Each home features soaring nine-foot ceilings, expansive windows and a gourmet quartz-countertop kitchen with breakfast bar seating. Each kitchen includes shaker-style door cabinets, a full-height backsplash, Samsung stainless steel appliances (all-conduction), as well as a five-burner conduction range.

Also included in each home are a private yard and a two-car, direct access side-by-side garage.

Each home is equipped with smart home technology, including Ring video doorbells, Honeywell programmable smart thermostats, media outlets and data-compatible TV outlets, as well as Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers and Ubiquiti Wireless Access Points. The dwellings also come equipped with electric vehicle chargers.

The master bedroom of Summerland Signal Hill. (Image Courtesy Summerland Signal Hill | RC Homes Inc.)

“The [smart technology] is our commitment to being a modern and sustainable home that is turnkey for our homebuyers,” Livingston said. “And it can meet their technological needs today and into the future.”

Summerland is an ideal match for first-time homebuyers, millennials and families, Livingston said, but could also be an exemplary home for older home-buyers or empty nesters who want to avoid high maintenance costs.

Prospective homebuyers can schedule an appointment to attend Summerland Signal Hill’s grand opening on this coming Saturday, May 1. Free coffee will be provided by Black Dog Coffee Roasters.

For more information about Summerland Signal Hill, click here.