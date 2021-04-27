Looking to get a vaccine this week? Here are five locations in Long Beach offering COVID-19 vaccinations

For those looking to get a vaccine in the city of Long Beach, five different vaccine locations will be offering vaccine services throughout the week.

Appointment-only vaccinations in Long Beach

SCAN Health Plan and Ralph’s Pharmacy are sponsoring a free COVID-19 vaccine event on Friday, April 30 from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at SCAN Kilroy’s Headquarters located at 3800 Kilroy Airport Way.



The event will be open to anyone ages 16+ in the community wanting to get vaccinated.

The vaccine offered will either be Moderna or Pfizer, depending on which is available.

To sign up, visit this link and answer a few questions. When making an appointment, make sure to enter SCAN’s zip code, 90806, and scroll down to find the SCAN location.

On the day of vaccination, make sure to bring an identification card and medical insurance cards.

Long Beach residents can also receive a vaccine at the Long Beach Convention Center by signing up for an appointment via MyTurn.

Walk-up vaccine clinics in Long Beach

Also this week, Long Beach will be operating three walk-up clinics at three parks in the city.

The vaccine clinics are slated to continue until further notice, in an effort to reach parts of the city with high case rates.

For these particular clinics, no appointment is needed and will be open to residents and workers of Long Beach.

The clinics are located as follows:

Admiral Kidd Park, 2125 Santa Fe Ave., Mondays from 3 to 5 p.m., and Thursdays 9 to 11 a.m.



MacArthur Park, 1321 E Anaheim St., Tuesdays 3 to 5 p.m., and Fridays 9 to 11 a.m.



Houghton Park, 6301 Myrtle Ave., Wednesdays 3 to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 9 to 11 a.m.

To date, California has a total of 3,633,185 confirmed COVID-19 cases. On Monday, 1,445 newly recorded cases were confirmed.

NEW: California’s #COVID19 positivity rate is 1.2%.



Not only is that the lowest in the country — it’s the lowest positivity rate CA has experienced in a year.



The light at the end of the tunnel is BRIGHT. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 26, 2021

California now has a 7-day 1.2% positivity rate, making it the lowest in the country and the lowest the state has experienced, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

As of April 27, providers have reported administering 28,682,914 vaccine doses in the state, according to the California Department of Public Health.



City News Service contributed to this report.