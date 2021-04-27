Homicide detectives investigate body found floating in Long Beach Harbor

A body was found floating in the water near the Long Beach Harbor yesterday and detectives are investigating the death as a murder.

Long Beach Police Department officers responded to the 1100 block of Pier F at about 9:55 a.m. on Monday, April 26 to assist the Long Beach Harbor Patrol with the body, police said.

An investigation revealed the body was located near the water’s edge and the person sustained an unspecified injury to their upper body. The cause of the injury was unknown.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are investigating the death as a murder due to “suspicious circumstances.”

The coroner’s office took possession of the body and will work to determine the cause of death, identify the victim and notify the next of kin, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the death can call LBPD Detective Eric Thai at 562-570-7244.