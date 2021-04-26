Three walk-up clinics where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine this week

Long Beach will operate COVID-19 vaccination clinics at three parks this week, and continuing until further notice, in an effort to reach areas of the city with the highest case rates.

The clinics will offer vaccinations without advance appointments, and they are open to anyone who lives or works in Long Beach.

“Our mobile clinics allow us to bring the vaccine out and into the community, especially to areas most impacted by the pandemic,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “These additional mobile vaccination clinics is one of the many ways we are ensuring equitable vaccine distribution here in Long Beach.”

The clinics will operate at:

Admiral Kidd Park, 2125 Santa Fe Ave., Mondays from 3 to 5 p.m., and Thursdays 9 to 11 a.m.

MacArthur Park, 1321 E Anaheim St., Tuesdays 3 to 5 p.m., and Fridays 9 to 11 a.m.

Houghton Park, 6301 Myrtle Ave., Wednesdays 3 to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 9 to 11 a.m.

The city is continuing to offer walk-up vaccinations for residents only at the Long Beach Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, subject to available supplies.