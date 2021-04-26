Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run at Los Angeles Riverbed north of Willow Street

On April 25, 2021, at approximately 5:25 p.m., officers responded to the service road that accesses the Los Angeles County River Bed north of Willow Street to assist the Long Beach Fire Department regarding a hit and run traffic collision between a vehicle and pedestrian, which resulted in the death of a male adult.



Upon arrival, officers observed Fire Department personnel were already on scene and determined the male adult victim deceased at the scene, according to a statement from the Long Beach Police Department.



The preliminary investigation revealed the victim sustained injuries to his upper and lower torso that were consistent with being struck by a vehicle. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival and the investigation into how the collision occurred is ongoing.



At this time, the victim is only being identified as a 52-year-old male resident of Long Beach. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office is working on identifying the victim and notifying next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Detective Kelsey Myers or Detective Kevin Johansen of the Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail at (562)570-7355. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may submit a tip through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.