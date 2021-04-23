Around Town

A curated guide on virtual and socially distanced events brought to you by our local communities of Long Beach and Signal Hill, this week featuring topics including gardening, volunteering, health, shopping, a new business opening, art and sexual assault awareness.

Planting Day

What Volunteer gardening opportunity

Who Casa Chaskis

When Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon

Where 2380 Santa Fe Ave.

More Info Help this local restaurant plant a garden whose vegetables will be used in the food it serves.

LB Black Health Fair



What Event to promote health within the Black community

Who Long Beach Black Health Collaborative

When Saturday, April 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where Bethany Baptist Church Parking Lot, 2250 Clark Ave.

More Info An event promoting and supporting the health of Black residents of Long Beach. Health screenings, games and art stations, care packages, local business booths, and a food truck will be available at the event. Three buses will also be available to help residents in different parts of Long Beach get to the fair. The buses will leave at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. from Drake Park in Downtown Long Beach, Scherer Park in North Long Beach, and at the intersection of Cherry Avenue and 10th Street in West Long Beach.

Community Pop Up

What Small vendor marketplace

Who Grey LB

When Saturday, April 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where 237 Long Beach Blvd.

More Info A variety of small businesses will be selling their products at this event, which include art, clothing, food and more.

Rooted Grand Opening

What New business opening

Who Rooted

When Saturday, April 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where 3805 Atlantic Ave.

More Info This storefront will include three separate businesses within it, including a refill station for household products and reusable goods, a plant shop and a sustainable gift shop.

USPS Art Project

What Virtual art exhibit opening

Who Greenly Art Space

When Saturday, April 24 at 4 p.m.

Where Zoom

More Info A virtual opening of a new art show of collaborative works. Artists started art pieces and then mailed them through the US Postal Service to another artist who then finished them. The finished products will be displayed during the opening. Those who wish to view the online event are asked to register beforehand on Eventbrite.

Artist Talk

What Livestream of discussion by artist

Who Pasifika Transmissions and Samantha Tagaloa

When Sunday, April 25 at 2 p.m.

Where Facebook Live

More Info Artist Samantha Tagaloa will speak about working beside the Gaw, a type of money used in the Yap islands.

Denim Day Discussion

What An open conversation about sexual assault

Who Long Beach Trauma Recovery Center

When Wednesday, April 28 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where Zoom

More Info Local law enforcement and community organizations will discuss how victims can report sexual assault, bring awareness to the prevalent issue, and discuss community resources that are available to victims.

562 Pop Up

What Small vendor marketplace

Who 562 Pop Ups

When Friday, April 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where 1531 W Summit St.

More Info A variety of small business vendors will be selling their products, which include food, accessories, beauty products, spiritual products, beverages and jewelry.