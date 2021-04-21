United Cambodian Community launches social media challenge to support Cambodia Town businesses

In an effort to support the economic recovery of Cambodia Town, while showing the public what it has to offer, United Cambodian Community of Long Beach (UCC) has launched a challenge that encourages locals to support businesses along the approximately mile long corridor.

UCC of Long Beach is a non-profit and community staple that has served the Cambodian community for over 40 years.

It was established by a small group of Cambodian refugees to integrate Cambodian immigrants into Long Beach and offer economic support as well as housing and benefit enrollment support, according to the organization’s website.

In a late April Instagram post, UCC of Long Beach announced the challenge, with the prize being a $50 Target gift card for seven winners, garnering immediate virtual support.



To enter for a chance to win, participants must visit a business in Cambodia Town (Anaheim Street between Junipero Avenue and Atlantic Avenue and a few blocks north and south of Anaheim), and take a photo in front of the business or with the product purchased or service received.

“It’s just to get people out really and see what is in Cambodia Town, and anybody can support and enter,” said Sayon Syprasoeuth, program manager for UCC of Long Beach.

Serenity Clinic’s wall is adorned with this mural made possible by United Cambodian Community in partnership with Councilmember Daryl Supernaw. The mural was created with the help of Living Arts Long Beach students, artists, staff and volunteers. (Karla M. Enriquez | Signal Tribune)

According to Syprasoeuth, all participants are welcomed, even if they’re not Long Beach residents.

The challenge is just one part of the economic recovery support effort. UCC of Long Beach also launched a social media campaign highlighting small businesses in the community such as Bee’s nails, Hak Heang Restaurant and El Sol Bakery.

“Two areas we’re focusing on [are] shop local and shop small,” Syprasoeuth said. “Being that it’s part of small, usually mom-and-pop type restaurants or businesses, we want people to be able to support the economic recovery, especially around the pandemic.”

Additionally, a week ago, UCC of Long Beach announced the three winners to a sticker contest focusing on the #ilovecambodia slogan that will be distributed for supporters to sport in their cars or businesses.

“The stickers are also in Spanish, in Khmer and English, we’re trying to include as many voices as we can,” Syprasoeuth said.

Photos for the I Love Cambodia Town business challenge must be submitted to bit.ly/ilctlb by April 30.



For more information on UCC of Long Beach and its services, visit their website here.