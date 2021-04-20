Police investigate murder at Southbound 405 freeway near Los Angeles Riverbed

On April 19, 2021, at approximately 2:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of the Southbound 405 freeway at the Northbound 710 freeway at the Los Angeles Riverbed regarding a shooting, which resulted in the death of a male adult.

Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim near a homeless encampment who was unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the upper torso, and officers immediately began performing life-saving measures, according to a statement from the Long Beach Police Department.

The Long Beach Fire Department responded and determined the victim deceased at the scene.

Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe the victim, who resided at the encampment, was shot multiple times in the upper torso by an unknown suspect who fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.

No weapons were located at the scene, and the motive for the shooting remains under investigation. The Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner-Coroner will work to identify the decedent and notify the next of kin.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Adrian Garcia or Sean Magee at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone (available at the Apple app store or Google Play), or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.