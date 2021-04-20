Update: Missing Person- Brigette Anne Holbrook

Update: Brigette Anne Holbrook was found on April 20, 2021.

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 53-year-old critical missing person, Brigette Anne Holbrook, who was last seen on April 12, 2021, at approximately 12:00 a.m.

Holbrook was last seen at a hotel in the City of Torrance. She suffers from medical condition(s) and may become easily disoriented. She is known to frequent Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Long Beach.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at (562) 570-7246 or Police Dispatch at (562) 435-6711. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may submit a tip through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.