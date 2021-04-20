Chen’s Chinese Restaurant vandalized, police investigating

The Long Beach Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation into the vandalism and burglary of Chen’s Chinese Restaurant that occurred early Monday morning.

According to LBPD, officers responded to a phone call regarding the incident at approximately 7:15 a.m.

Upon officer arrival, the business, located at 2131 East Broadway in Long Beach, was vacant with a shattered front window. A contractor was requested to arrive at the scene to board up the damages.

Chen’s Chinese Restaurant was broken into early Monday morning. Contractors have since boarded up the broken windows. (Xochilt Andrade | Signal Tribune)

The owner of the restaurant, a male adult victim, stated that money and property were stolen from the business but no further details have been released as the investigation is ongoing.

This incident has not been definitively labeled as an anti-Asian hate crime by LBPD.

According to LBPD, in 2020 and 2021 there have been no reported anti-Asian hate crimes in Long Beach but there have been reports of disturbance within the community. In June of last year, a female Long Beach resident was captured on video spouting anti-Asian rhetoric in Torrance park and was arrested in July for a separate incident involving battery charges.

Shattered glass lies around a desk in Chen’s Chinese Restaurant, which was broken into early Monday morning. (Photo courtesy Chen’s Chinese Restaurant)

This story will be updated.