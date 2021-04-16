Nine upcoming cleanups: Around Town

Earth Week begins today, April 16, and runs until Earth Day on April 22. Community organizations, politicians and residents alike have organized cleanups this and next weekend. Here are a few:

District 8 Community Cleanup— Saturday, April 17

Host: District 8 Councilmember Al Austin

Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Orange Avenue between South Street and Del Amo Avenue. Check-in at Orange Avenue and 52nd Street

Details: Bring your own tools such as trash pickers, brooms and shovels as there will be a limited supply.

Locust Neighborhood Cleanup— Saturday, April 17

Host: @locustcommunitylb, sponsored by Wrigley Association and Fix the Sixth

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Location: 23rd & Locust Avenue, Long Beach

For more information: locustcommunity@gmail.com

Washington Neighborhood Association Cleanup — Saturday, April 17

Host: Washington Neighborhood Association

Time: 8 a.m. to noon

Location: 1450 Cedar Ave., Long Beach

Details: Litter Free Long Beach will pick up tires and e-waste collected at the end of the neighborhood cleanup. Electronic waste such as computers, monitors, televisions, laptops, refrigerators, microwave, video games and fans. Tools and supplies will be provided.

Wetlands Warriors Cleanup— Saturday, April 17

Host: City of Long Beach, El Dorado Nature Center and Regional Park

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Location: Golden Shore Marine Biological Reserve, next to 101 Golden Shore Avenue.

Details: Spaces are limited, therefore advanced registration is required and can be done by calling 562-570-1749 48 hours before the cleanup.

All-City Mayor’s Cleanup in Signal Hill— Saturday, April 24

Join Mayor Edward H.J. Wilson and the Sustainable City Committee for an All-City Socially Distanced Mayor’s Clean-Up on Saturday, April 24. The City is partnering with the CivicSpark Americorps Program in honor of Earth Day for this Clean City, Green City initiative. Simply choose a location in your neighborhood to clean up. Enjoy time outdoors while we make our City a great place to live. Remember to wear a mask and socially distance.



To participate, please sign up with CivicSpark at tiny.cc/cleancitygreencity. A tree will be planted for the first 100 volunteers to sign up on the website. A limited number of grabbers, gloves, and trash bags are available from City Hall. Please call 562-989-7340 to make an appointment to pick them up.

Junipero Beach Cleanup— Saturday, April 24

Host: @inspiredbycannabisofficial

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Junipero Beach, 1 Junipero Ave.

Details: Cannabis enthusiasts are encouraged to come volunteer to clean the beach. Volunteers are asked to bring their own bags and gloves if possible.

Junipero Beach Cleanup— Saturday, April 24

Host: Rainbow In A Cloud Child Development Center

Time: 8:30 a.m.

Location: Junipero Beach Parking, 2100 E Ocean Blvd.

Details: Bags and gloves will be provided to participants. Masks are mandatory for everyone wishing to join in.

Bixby Knolls/Cal Heights Street Clean Up — Saturday, April 24

Host: Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association and the Clean Streets Cal Heights

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Intersection of Wardlow and Lime

Details: Volunteers are welcome to come help clean the Bixby Knolls and Cal Heights community. A large dumpster will be available on site, for those looking to dispose of yard and alley waste. All necessary supplies will be provided, as well as some light snacks.

Earth Day Community Clean Up — Saturday, April 24

Host: African American Cultural Center of Long Beach

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: 2129 Long Beach Blvd.

Details: After meeting up together in the morning, volunteers will spread out city-wide to clean the Long Beach community.