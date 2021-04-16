Man fatally stabbed near homeless encampment in LB; suspect sought

A man was fatally stabbed near a homeless encampment in Long Beach and his killer was at-large today.

Officers sent to the 6700 block of Cherry Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday found the injured man behind a retail store, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

“The victim was unresponsive with stab wounds to the upper torso, and officers immediately began performing live-saving measures,” police said in a statement.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital, where he died. Information on his identity was not immediately avaialable.

“Detectives believe the victim and a male adult suspect were near a homeless encampment when a dispute ensured between them and escalated into the stabbing,” police said. “The suspect fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.”

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call homicide detectives at 562-570-7244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.