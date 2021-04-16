Around Town

A curated guide on virtual and socially distanced events brought to you by our local communities of Long Beach and Signal Hill, this week featuring topics including shopping, brunch and cannabis.

FAIR TRADE POP UP

What Temporary shop selling ethically sourced products

Who Tagua Fair Trade

When Everyday until Saturday, April 24 from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

Where 1900 E Ocean Blvd.

More Info This Fresno based nonprofit is visiting Long Beach, offering fair trade products made by artisans from marginalized communities across the globe.

BREAKFAST CUBANO POP UP

What Food vendor

Who Lobo Cuban Food

When Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where CoffeeDrunk, 2701 E 4th St.

More Info Customers will be able to order a Breakfast Cubano sandwich and pick up a coffee while supporting two local businesses.

WOMEN EMPOWERING WOMEN POP UP

What Local vendor marketplace

Who Women Empowering Women & Minorities in Small Business

When Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where 4838 Daisy Ave.

More Info A collective of women and POC owned small businesses from North Long Beach will be selling their products, which include sweets, crafts, apparel, plants, scented candles and more.

SMALL BUSINESS POP UP

What Local vendor marketplace

Who Hermosa Boutique

When Sunday, April 18 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where 3117 E Poppy St.

More Info Over 18 small independent vendors will be selling their products, which include apparel, hair accessories, jewelry, food and more.

DISTRICT 7 CRAFTED POP UP

What Local vendor marketplace

Who Crafted District 7

When Sunday, April 18 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where 1115 E Wardlow Rd.

More Info Small business vendors from District 7 will be selling their handmade products, art and food. Live music will be provided.

PRE 4/20 POP UP

What Cannabis event

Who The Mericana

When Saturday, April 17 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where 1319 W 14th St.

More Info Customers will be able to stock up on cannabis products to prepare for 4/20. A DJ will be playing music, and every one who makes a purchase from the dispensary will receive a free taco.