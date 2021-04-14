Are you a student in need of a computer or Wi-Fi hotspot? Long Beach Public Library has you covered.

The Long Beach Public Library (LBPL) is launching Tech To-Go, a new Chromebook computer and Mifi hotspot lending service to support school students.

“The past year highlighted the importance of access – not only to traditional library services, but also to supporting our day-to-day technology needs,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “Providing Chromebooks and hotspots are essential to ensuring no one in our community is left behind.”

Tech To-Go devices are equipped with automatic web filters, including Google SafeSearch for all Chromebook sessions, as well as high-school level filters on the Mifi hotspots. The Mifi filters are geared toward students, but the devices can be used by non-students for job searching, career development, research projects, skill building and more.

Beginning April 15, full-access library cardholders 18 years and older can schedule requests for devices online or by calling the library directly. Staff assistance is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Reservations must be made at least one day in advance. Devices may be loaned for two weeks at a time. Parents or guardians must use their library card to borrow the devices for youth who are younger than 18 years old. Device pick-up begins April 20.

The new Tech To-Go service is available at all LBPL To-Go locations:

Billie Jean King Main Library, 562-570-7500

Bay Shore, 562-570-1039

El Dorado, 562-570-3136

Bret Harte, 562-570-1044

Los Altos, 562-570-1045

Mark Twain, 562-570-1046

Michelle Obama Libraries, 562-570-1047

“We are excited to launch Tech To-Go at such a critical time,” Library Services Director Glenda Williams said. “We plan to grow this service in the future to reach more community members and offer more connectivity options.”

Funding for this round of student-targeted devices comes from a community benefit partnership with Verizon to expand wireless connectivity in Long Beach. LBPL is investigating funding opportunities to increase the inventory of devices.