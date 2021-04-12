Men of color in Los Angeles County have shockingly higher mortality rates than women but lower vaccination rates

There are significant differences in mortality rates between males and females in Los Angeles County, despite the fact that case rates are similar between the two.

Los Angeles County has reported 11,866 cases per 100,000 women and 11,330 cases per 100,000 men.

As of April 10, however, the COVID-19 mortality rate among males is nearly double that of women. The cumulative mortality rate for females is 153 per 100,000 women and 289 deaths per 100,000 men.

“We all need to work much harder to make sure that men, who have the greatest chances of dying from COVID-19, are aware of their risk and that we are making it very easy for them to get vaccinated,” a press release from the Los Angeles County Health Department said. “Accurate information about the safety and effectiveness of the three available vaccines that protect from the COVID-19 virus needs to be widely available.”

Men of color in particular have a significantly higher risk of dying from COVID-19. Males in Los Angeles County, specifically Black and Latino males, have much lower vaccination rates.

Only 30% of males in Los Angeles County have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of April 4, while 44% of females have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Black and Latino males are also being vaccinated at lower rates than vaccination rates for all other groups. Only 19% of Black males in Los Angeles County and 17% of Latino males received at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to 35% of Asian males and 32% of white males in Los Angeles.

“I send my prayers to those who are experiencing grief. We are sending our love during this tragedy,” said Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health. “I am so grateful for our residents and businesses that are doing everything they can to stop the spread of this deadly virus that has claimed the lives of so many of our friends and family.”

More than 5,100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across Los Angeles County. Of these, 3,300,000 were first doses and more than 1,800,000 were second doses.

On Thursday, April 15, COVID-19 vaccines become available to any resident in Los Angeles County who is 16 and older.

Youth 16 and 17 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine and need to sign up at a site that offers this vaccine. Providers vaccinating residents in hard-hit communities have had flexibility to vaccinate family members of eligible residents for the past couple of weeks and will continue with these efforts.

The MyTurn website will be updated on Wednesday to reflect the change in eligibility; residents 16 and older can begin scheduling appointments for Thursday and later starting on Wednesday.