Aquarium of the Pacific to host twenty-first annual Earth Day Celebration virtually

The Aquarium of the Pacific is celebrating Earth Day this year with a series of activities including a poetry contest, a virtual festival, and other offerings to help get the community involved in supporting ocean conservation, it was announced in a press release.

“Everyone can help protect this ocean planet that we all depend on and call home. We hope people will learn simple things they can do to make Earth Day every day,” said Emily Yam, senior manager of education at the Aquarium of the Pacific.



The Aquarium of the Pacific’s twenty-first annual Earth Day Celebration will be held virtually this year on Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those tuning in to the free virtual event will be able to learn ways to help protect the planet.

Additionally, virtual attendees will be able to experience animal meet-and-greets right from home, as well as poetry “celebrating our ocean planet” and hear more about the work the Aquarium is doing to help protect animals and the environment.

According to the press release, the top three finalists for the Aquarium’s poetry contest, whose theme is “Celebrating our Ocean Planet,” will be featured during the virtual event on April 24.

The Aquarium also noted three ways the public can become involved in ocean conservation.

Beginning on Earth Day, the Aquarium of the Pacific will be hosting an ongoing cleanup initiative through a new community science program titled T.R.A.S.H, the press release said.

The Aquarium also welcomes the public to join their local sea turtle monitoring project, which according to the press release helps the threatened population of green sea turtles. People can also help the Aquarium of the Pacific’s ocean conservation efforts by becoming an Aquarium member, making a reservation to visit, donation or volunteering.

To view the event on April 24, simply visit the Aquarium’s Earth Day Celebration website here or head to their Facebook page here.

For more information, visit the Aquarium’s Earth Day Celebration website or call (562) 590-3100.