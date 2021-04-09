Around Town

A curated guide on virtual and socially distanced events brought to you by our local communities of Long Beach and Signal Hill, this week featuring topics including shopping, meditation, fundraising, cooking, bankruptcy, yoga, and awareness of intimate partner violence and sexual violence.
SPRING WEEKEND SALE
What Local vendor marketplace
Who Plantiitas
When Saturday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where 4003 E 4th St.
More Info Plants and other products will be available for purchase from local vendors. Music will be played throughout the event. Plants will be 15% off. Anyone who purchases $30 or more will be entered into a raffle for a Philodendron Pink Princess.
POP UP SHOP
What Local vendor marketplace
Who Terrasage Home
When Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where Goods on Orange, 3414 Orange Ave.
More Info Small vendors will be selling their products, which include earrings, clothing, pots, house plants, CBD beauty products and baby clothes.
COOK ALONG
What Virtual cooking demonstration
Who Chef AC Boral
When Saturday, April 10 at 2 p.m.
Where Facebook Live
More Info Viewers will see how to make a scallion kimchi pancake with Sarangani Bay sardines, garlic rice and kamatis salad.
ROBO-TECH FEST 2021
What Educational event for K-12 students
Who Shared Science
When Sunday, April 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where Online and multiple in-person locations
More Info A variety of online and in-person events designed to help K-12 students learn about science, technology, art and math. Events can be registered for at https://campscui.active.com/orgs/SharedScience
SMALL BUSINESS POP UP
What Local vendor marketplace
Who Curated In ’93
When Sunday, April 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where 1322 Coronado Ave.
More Info A variety of small businesses will be selling their products, including food, apparel, art, coffee, jewelry and home goods.
MI VIDA LOCAL MARKET
What Small vendor marketplace
Who Marie’s Tek Tec and more
When Sunday, April 11 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where 1115 E Wardlow Rd.
More Info A variety of small businesses will be selling their products, including chamoy, ice cream, cookies, apparel and more.
SURRENDER CEREMONY
What Guided meditation and soundbath
Who Joy Frequency Healing
When Sunday, April 11 at 11:00 a.m.
Where El Dorado Park, near intersection of Studebaker Road and Stearns Street
More Info An event to help participants reach a meditative state of surrender in order to find peace. This event will include a soundbath, breathwork, meditation and a ceremony to facilitate surrender. This event is donation based, but no one will be turned away because they are unable to pay.
BIRRIA & CHAMOY
What Pop up by two small food vendors
Who LB Chamoy and Antojitos Salvimex
When Sunday, April 11 at 11 a.m.
Where 177 E 68th St.
More Info Two small businesses are teaming up for this pop up. Birria, aguas, micheladas, as well as chamoy products such as gummies, rim paste and miche mix will be available for purchase.
PIZZA & DONUTS FOR A CAUSE
What Fundraiser food sale
Who Filipino Migrant Center
When Sunday, April 11 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Where 2320 Cota Ave.
More Info Pizza and donuts will be sold in a variety of different flavors, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Filipino Migrant Center and Asian Americans Advancing Justice.
BASICS OF BUSINESS & PERSONAL BANKRUPTCY
What Discussion panel and Q&A on business bankruptcy
Who Alisa Admiral, Esq.
When Monday, April 12 at 10 a.m.
Where Online
More Info This event will educate struggling small business owners on their options regarding bankruptcy and related choices. Participants are asked to register for the event on Eventbrite.
GENTLE YOGA FOR THE REVOLUTIONARY
What Virtual guided asanas
Who Yoga With Consuelo
When Monday, April 12 at 7 p.m.
Where Online
More Info This free online class is suitable for all experience levels and body types, and can be accessed through IG Live or Zoom. The asanas are paced slowly and meant to help participants release and restart.
WHEN HOME HURTS
What Discussion on intersection between intimate partner violence and sexual abuse
Who WomenShelter of Long Beach
When Friday, April 13 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Where Online
More Info No one is entitled to sexual contact with anyone else without that person’s consent, it doesn’t matter if they’re in a relationship. This free virtual workshop will discuss the ways intimate partner violence and sexual violence are connected. Registration for the event can be made on Eventbrite.
WOMEN EMPOWERING WOMEN POP UP
What Small vendor market
Who Women Empowering Women & Minorities in Small Business
When Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where TBA
More Info A collective of women and POC owned small businesses from North Long Beach will be selling their products. A list of vendors and the location will be announced sometime closer to the event.