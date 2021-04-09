Around Town

A curated guide on virtual and socially distanced events brought to you by our local communities of Long Beach and Signal Hill, this week featuring topics including shopping, meditation, fundraising, cooking, bankruptcy, yoga, and awareness of intimate partner violence and sexual violence.

SPRING WEEKEND SALE

What Local vendor marketplace

Who Plantiitas

When Saturday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where 4003 E 4th St.

More Info Plants and other products will be available for purchase from local vendors. Music will be played throughout the event. Plants will be 15% off. Anyone who purchases $30 or more will be entered into a raffle for a Philodendron Pink Princess.

POP UP SHOP

What Local vendor marketplace

Who Terrasage Home

When Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where Goods on Orange, 3414 Orange Ave.

More Info Small vendors will be selling their products, which include earrings, clothing, pots, house plants, CBD beauty products and baby clothes.

COOK ALONG

What Virtual cooking demonstration

Who Chef AC Boral

When Saturday, April 10 at 2 p.m.

Where Facebook Live

More Info Viewers will see how to make a scallion kimchi pancake with Sarangani Bay sardines, garlic rice and kamatis salad.

ROBO-TECH FEST 2021

What Educational event for K-12 students

Who Shared Science

When Sunday, April 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where Online and multiple in-person locations

More Info A variety of online and in-person events designed to help K-12 students learn about science, technology, art and math. Events can be registered for at https://campscui.active.com/orgs/SharedScience

SMALL BUSINESS POP UP

What Local vendor marketplace

Who Curated In ’93

When Sunday, April 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where 1322 Coronado Ave.

More Info A variety of small businesses will be selling their products, including food, apparel, art, coffee, jewelry and home goods.

MI VIDA LOCAL MARKET

What Small vendor marketplace

Who Marie’s Tek Tec and more

When Sunday, April 11 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where 1115 E Wardlow Rd.

More Info A variety of small businesses will be selling their products, including chamoy, ice cream, cookies, apparel and more.

SURRENDER CEREMONY

What Guided meditation and soundbath

Who Joy Frequency Healing

When Sunday, April 11 at 11:00 a.m.

Where El Dorado Park, near intersection of Studebaker Road and Stearns Street

More Info An event to help participants reach a meditative state of surrender in order to find peace. This event will include a soundbath, breathwork, meditation and a ceremony to facilitate surrender. This event is donation based, but no one will be turned away because they are unable to pay.

BIRRIA & CHAMOY

What Pop up by two small food vendors

Who LB Chamoy and Antojitos Salvimex

When Sunday, April 11 at 11 a.m.

Where 177 E 68th St.

More Info Two small businesses are teaming up for this pop up. Birria, aguas, micheladas, as well as chamoy products such as gummies, rim paste and miche mix will be available for purchase.

PIZZA & DONUTS FOR A CAUSE

What Fundraiser food sale

Who Filipino Migrant Center

When Sunday, April 11 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where 2320 Cota Ave.

More Info Pizza and donuts will be sold in a variety of different flavors, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Filipino Migrant Center and Asian Americans Advancing Justice.

BASICS OF BUSINESS & PERSONAL BANKRUPTCY

What Discussion panel and Q&A on business bankruptcy

Who Alisa Admiral, Esq.

When Monday, April 12 at 10 a.m.

Where Online

More Info This event will educate struggling small business owners on their options regarding bankruptcy and related choices. Participants are asked to register for the event on Eventbrite.

GENTLE YOGA FOR THE REVOLUTIONARY

What Virtual guided asanas

Who Yoga With Consuelo

When Monday, April 12 at 7 p.m.

Where Online

More Info This free online class is suitable for all experience levels and body types, and can be accessed through IG Live or Zoom. The asanas are paced slowly and meant to help participants release and restart.

WHEN HOME HURTS

What Discussion on intersection between intimate partner violence and sexual abuse

Who WomenShelter of Long Beach

When Friday, April 13 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where Online

More Info No one is entitled to sexual contact with anyone else without that person’s consent, it doesn’t matter if they’re in a relationship. This free virtual workshop will discuss the ways intimate partner violence and sexual violence are connected. Registration for the event can be made on Eventbrite.

WOMEN EMPOWERING WOMEN POP UP

What Small vendor market

Who Women Empowering Women & Minorities in Small Business

When Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where TBA

More Info A collective of women and POC owned small businesses from North Long Beach will be selling their products. A list of vendors and the location will be announced sometime closer to the event.