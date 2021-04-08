These cannabis users are debunking the stereotype of the “lazy stoner” one beach cleanup at a time

Cannabis users get a lot of flack. They face the stereotype of the “lazy stoner”or “pothead,” the person who smokes weed and goes into perpetual couch-potato mode.

Johnny Santiago is looking to change that. Owner of the clothing company ‘Inspired by Cannabis,’ he wants to shift the negative perception of cannabis smokers the best way he knows how: through community service.

On the last Thursday of each month, he invites cannabis users and community members alike to pull on a pair of gloves, lift up their masks and pick up trash on the beach.

“I think it’s giving out a great image in terms of the representation of the cannabis consumer,” he said. “It’s no longer that person sitting on the couch doing nothing.”

Santiago believes that, if people see cannabis consumers picking up the beach every month and giving back to the community, they may be able to make incremental changes in the perception of cannabis smokers.

“Not a lot of people are willing to wake up at 10 in the morning on a weekend,” he said. “I think that’s giving out a great image in terms of the representation of what a cannabis consumer is, because it’s no longer that person that’s just sitting on the couch doing nothing.”

Johnny Santiago organizes beach cleanups for cannabis users to debunk the stereotype of the “lazy stoner.” He holds cleanups in Long Beach and San Diego each month. (Photo courtesy @proflights)

Last June, Santiago began to feel the isolation of the pandemic. Without an outlet for social interaction and with an existing passion for cannabis, he gathered a few friends with substantial social media followings and put out an Instagram post.

At their first cleanup, around 12 people came.

“I basically just told my friends, if we keep doing it, and we stay consistent, they’re going to start to come,” he said. “And that’s exactly what happened.”

On Saturday, March 27, approximately 60 people came down to Junipero Beach and picked up 217 pounds of trash. The cleanups are made possible through collaborations with local cannabis businesses like Catalyst, a cannabis dispensary in Long Beach.

“Our big tenant—we want to be good corporate citizens,” Elliot Lewis, CEO of Catalyst, said. “#WeedForThePeople. It’s a hashtag, but I always say it’s more than that. It’s like a movement for us.”

Late last year, the dispensary set up a separate Instagram page from their formal business page, one specifically dedicated to community involvement called @Catalyst.Cares.

“We don’t spend money on marketing, we don’t even have marketing people,” he said. “Community outreach to something we believe in. It’s a culture that we preach: volunteerism.”

With gloves and masks in tow, members of the Catalyst team joined Santiago and a swath of volunteers to pick up trash and share their mutual love of cannabis.

Smoking weed is not an essential function of the cleanups. In fact, Santiago encourages volunteers not to smoke at the beach, though they’re free to smoke beforehand.

“I like to tell people that cannabis is part of my life, but it’s not my life,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s just a plant.”

His clothing businesses Inspired by Cannabis parallels the idea.

“In order for you to change the perspective of something, you have to change the actual language of it,” Santiago said. “That’s why I say, instead of ‘getting high’ and ‘getting lit,’ or ‘faded,’ why not be inspired? Inspired by cannabis.”

Santiago collaborates with local businesses to host beach cleanups twice a month. Cleanups take place in San Diego on the third Saturday of each month. Beach cleanups in Long Beach take place on the last Saturday of every month.

The next Long Beach beach cleanup will take place on Saturday, April 24 at 10 a.m. at Junipero Beach. Cleanups usually last two hours. For more information on the cleanups, follow @inspiredbycannabisofficial.