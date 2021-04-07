Police seek help to locate 41-year-old critical missing person last seen at Long Beach care facility

Authorities on Wednesday, April 7 sought the public’s help to locate a disabled 41-year-old man who hasn’t been located since Sunday night when he left a care facility in Long Beach.



Angel Miguel Otero had been at the facility in the 300 block of East Home Street for less than 24 hours before he left on foot about 9 p.m. Sunday, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement. His destination is unknown, according to an LBPD press release.



Otero most recently resided in Artesia and is not familiar with the Long Beach area, according to police, who said he suffers from unspecified medical conditions and can become disoriented easily.



Otero is Hispanic, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.



Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at 562-570-7246 or police dispatch at 562-435-6711. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

The map provided pinpoints to the area he was last seen near, not the actual location.