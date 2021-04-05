Motorcyclist dies in car crash in Long Beach

A motorcyclist died in a collision involving a car with a 71-year-old woman at the wheel Sunday, April 4 in Long Beach.

The crash happened about 1:45 p.m. at Magnolia Avenue and 32nd Street, Long Beach police said.

Upon arrival, officers located a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle that had struck a 2017 Honda Civic on Magnolia Avenue at the intersection with 32nd Street. Officers located the driver of the motorcycle and a citizen who was performing life-saving measures. The Long Beach Fire Department arrived on scene and rendered life-saving measures, but the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the 2001 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling northbound on Magnolia Avenue at a high rate of speed. The 2017 Honda Civic stopped at the stop sign on 32nd Street before continuing westbound across Magnolia Avenue. The Yamaha motorcycle struck the Honda Civic in the middle of the intersection.

The person’s name and age was not immediately available, pending the notification of their next of kin.

The driver of the Honda Civic was identified as a 71-year-old female resident of Long Beach who stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Anyone with information on this crash was asked to call the collision investigation detail at 562-570-5520. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

The map provided below pinpoints to an area near where the incident occurred, not the actual location.