Man found dead in Wrigley Home identified

The coroner’s office on Saturday, April 3 released the name of a man found dead inside a Wrigley home after a woman in the home confronted police and was shot to death.

He was Justin Lomako, 49, of Long Beach.

Officers and Long Beach firefighters responded to a residence in the 2800 block of Golden Avenue, about two blocks north of Willow Street, about 5:15 a.m. Friday on reports of a man who appeared to have suffered a heart attack and a woman threatening suicide, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement.

Officers entered the residence and noticed a large amount of blood before they were confronted by a woman armed with a rifle, police said. The officers left the residence, formed a perimeter and made repeated attempts to persuade the woman to surrender.

The woman went to the door of the residence and officers made further attempts to get her to surrender, according to the statement. Officers said the woman pointed the rifle at them and they shot her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Officers entered the residence and located the man on a bedroom floor with a “serious laceration” to his neck, police said. He was also pronounced dead at the scene, though investigators do not yet know how he was wounded.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the woman’s name or her relationship to Lomako. Investigators believe the two knew each other, but no further details were made available.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Mark Mattia and Juan Carlos Reyes at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

The map provided pinpoints to an area near where the incident occurred, not the actual location.