Long Beach Police fatally shoot woman armed with gun in Wrigley, authorities say

City News Service
April 2, 2021
A woman allegedly armed with a gun was shot and killed by Long Beach police early Friday, April 2, authorities said.

Officers were sent to the 2800 block of Golden Avenue in the Wrigley neighborhood at about 5:15 a.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Arriving officers “encountered a woman with a firearm,” said Allison Gallagher of the LBPD.

About 20 minutes after the initial encounter, an officer-involved shooting occurred, and the woman was fatally wounded, Gallagher said. The woman’s name was not immediately available.

The shooting may have involved a domestic violence investigation, according to Fox11.

The map below pinpoints to an area near where the incident occurred, not the actual location.

