Full Issue: April 2, 2021 | Vol. XLIII No. 14

Related Posts
Public invited to provide input for Southeast Area Specific Plan
The City of Long Beach has scheduled two workshops to inform the community about the Southeast Area Specific…
April 18, 2014
City audit finds Long Beach Police Department on right track
By Joseph Serna, Staff Writer In November 2006, the Long Beach city auditor’s office tapped Public Financial Management…
July 26, 2007
City's mid-year budget is on target and all 52 conditional-use permits are in compliance
The Signal Hill City Council, at its March 13 meeting, conducted a mid-year budget review and annual review…
March 15, 2018
Harris emphasized that Americans have 'so much more in common than what separates us'
Shortly after US Senator Kamala Harris had been sworn into office in 2017, she was speaking at her…
April 13, 2018