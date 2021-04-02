Around Town

A curated guide on virtual and socially distanced events brought to you by our local communities of Long Beach and Signal Hill, this week featuring topics including community resource fairs, a restaurant grand opening, fundraising, small vendor pop-up and more.



COMMUNITY RESOURCE FAIR

What Virtual information session for residents in 90813 zip code

Who Long Beach Community Defense Network

When Saturday, April 3 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where Zoom

More Info Those who live in the 90813 zip code are invited to this free online meeting that will teach them how to navigate the public resources available to them.

RIGHT2REUNITE BBQ FUNDRAISER

What Food sales to support two deported community members

Who Long Beach Southeast Asian Anti-Deportation Collective and Chef Chad Phuong

When Sunday, April 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where Kim Sun Kitchen parking lot, 5449 Cherry Ave.

More Info Proceeds from these barbecue plates will go toward supporting two former Long Beach residents who were deported to Cambodia, Veasna “China” Sany and Tuy “Kay Kay” Sobil. Meals can be preordered at: https://linktr.ee/lbsea_antideportation.co/

LET’S TALK ABOUT IT

What A Conversation to Enhance Awareness and Care for Ourselves After Sexual Violence

Who The Long Beach Trauma Recovery Center

When Thursday, April 8 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where Zoom

More Info A conversation meant to increase awareness about sexual violence and teach strategies for self-care after experiencing it. Survivors, loved ones of survivors and anyone interested in learning more about sexual violence is invited to join the free online meeting.

OWL OWL GRAND OPENING

What New restaurant opening

Who Owl Owl Thai Lao Street Food

When Thursday, April 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where 2201 E Willow Street, Unit B

More Info Despite setbacks with construction, this new restaurant is now ready to welcome customers to its grand opening event.

TAKE A SEAT II

What Virtual burlesque variety show

Who Burlesque Brides and Dance

When Saturday, April 10 at 6 p.m.

Where Zoom

More Info This annual burlesque performance will take place online this year, and will feature a line up of different performers. Tickets for this virtual show are available on Eventbrite for $10 to $15.

SUNDAY MARKET

What Small vendor pop up

Who Long Beach Market

When Sunday, April 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where 901 E 4th St.

More Info Multiple small businesses will be at this event selling their products, which include vintage home goods, clothing, pins, patches, handmade jewelry, food and CBD products.

BRUNCH FUNDRAISER

What Food sales to benefit urban farm

Who Rice & Shine and Feel Good Salsa

When Sunday, April 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m

Where 714 Orange Ave.

More Info Proceeds from this plant-based brunch will benefit the Sowing Seeds of Change Urban Farm.

RAPE CULTURE AND MEDIA REPRESENTATIONS

What Presentation for National Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Who WomenShelter of Long Beach

When Monday, April 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where Online

More Info This virtual presentation will discuss rape culture and the objectification and sexualization of women by the media. Participants are asked to register for the event ahead of time at http://www.wslb.org/saam21