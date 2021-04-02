Around Town

A curated guide on virtual and socially distanced events brought to you by our local communities of Long Beach and Signal Hill, this week featuring topics including community resource fairs, a restaurant grand opening, fundraising, small vendor pop-up and more.
COMMUNITY RESOURCE FAIR
What Virtual information session for residents in 90813 zip code
Who Long Beach Community Defense Network
When Saturday, April 3 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where Zoom
More Info Those who live in the 90813 zip code are invited to this free online meeting that will teach them how to navigate the public resources available to them.
RIGHT2REUNITE BBQ FUNDRAISER
What Food sales to support two deported community members
Who Long Beach Southeast Asian Anti-Deportation Collective and Chef Chad Phuong
When Sunday, April 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where Kim Sun Kitchen parking lot, 5449 Cherry Ave.
More Info Proceeds from these barbecue plates will go toward supporting two former Long Beach residents who were deported to Cambodia, Veasna “China” Sany and Tuy “Kay Kay” Sobil. Meals can be preordered at: https://linktr.ee/lbsea_antideportation.co/
LET’S TALK ABOUT IT
What A Conversation to Enhance Awareness and Care for Ourselves After Sexual Violence
Who The Long Beach Trauma Recovery Center
When Thursday, April 8 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Where Zoom
More Info A conversation meant to increase awareness about sexual violence and teach strategies for self-care after experiencing it. Survivors, loved ones of survivors and anyone interested in learning more about sexual violence is invited to join the free online meeting.
OWL OWL GRAND OPENING
What New restaurant opening
Who Owl Owl Thai Lao Street Food
When Thursday, April 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where 2201 E Willow Street, Unit B
More Info Despite setbacks with construction, this new restaurant is now ready to welcome customers to its grand opening event.
TAKE A SEAT II
What Virtual burlesque variety show
Who Burlesque Brides and Dance
When Saturday, April 10 at 6 p.m.
Where Zoom
More Info This annual burlesque performance will take place online this year, and will feature a line up of different performers. Tickets for this virtual show are available on Eventbrite for $10 to $15.
SUNDAY MARKET
What Small vendor pop up
Who Long Beach Market
When Sunday, April 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where 901 E 4th St.
More Info Multiple small businesses will be at this event selling their products, which include vintage home goods, clothing, pins, patches, handmade jewelry, food and CBD products.
BRUNCH FUNDRAISER
What Food sales to benefit urban farm
Who Rice & Shine and Feel Good Salsa
When Sunday, April 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m
Where 714 Orange Ave.
More Info Proceeds from this plant-based brunch will benefit the Sowing Seeds of Change Urban Farm.
RAPE CULTURE AND MEDIA REPRESENTATIONS
What Presentation for National Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Who WomenShelter of Long Beach
When Monday, April 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where Online
More Info This virtual presentation will discuss rape culture and the objectification and sexualization of women by the media. Participants are asked to register for the event ahead of time at http://www.wslb.org/saam21