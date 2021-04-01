Man shot in Long Beach dispute dies of injuries

The Long Beach Police Department announced on Wednesday, March 31 that a 51-year-old man who was wounded in a Feb. 22 shootout in Long Beach died of his injuries.



Byron Miller, of Buena Park, died on March 21 of upper body gunshot wounds he sustained in the 300 block of East 25th Street, near Long Beach Boulevard, according to police.



Lavelle Brandon, 45, of Long Beach, was also injured in the shooting and died the same day at a hospital. An unidentified 49-year-old woman was also shot in the lower body but survived.



Officers were called to the area about 10:45 a.m. that day and found Brandon inside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Long Beach Police Department.



Miller and the woman — who had transported themselves to a hospital after being shot — were contacted at the medical center by officers, who determined their injuries also occurred in the 300 block of East 25th Street.



Investigators determined the dispute stemmed from a reported physical assault that involved “parties known to [Miller] and [Brandon]” which occurred on the same day of the shooting in a nearby city, according to a LBPD statement.



Miller and the woman went to the residence on East 25th Street to confront one of the parties involved in the assault, which led to the shooting, according to police, who said the individuals involved in the initial physical assault were not present at the time.



Two guns were found at the scene, and detectives are “actively investigating the involvement of each subject in the shooting,” according to the LBPD statement.



Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Oscar Valenzuela or Eric Thai at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at LACrimeStoppers.org.