Long Beach issues revised health order, moves into LA County’s Orange Tier for economic reopening

The City of Long Beach Health and Human Services Department has issued an updated Health Order, effective as of 12:01 a.m. on April 1, as Long Beach enters the Orange (Moderate) Tier, the third of four tiers outlined under the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

“We’re making significant progress in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and our move into the Orange Tier is a reflection of our efforts,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “As we expand additional business operations, it’s our shared responsibility to continue to abide by the protocols and safety measures that keep us all safe.”

According to a press release by the City, the following revisions were made to the Health Order:

•Restaurants may increase indoor capacity from 25% to 50% of maximum occupancy, or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

-Brewpubs, breweries, bars, pubs, craft distilleries and wineries without a City restaurant permit may operate indoors at the increased restaurant capacity only if the bar sells alcohol in the same transaction as a bona fide meal provided by a City-approved meal provider.

•Wineries, Breweries and Distilleries, where no meal service is provided, may operate indoors and outdoors without serving meals. Indoor capacity is limited to 25% of maximum occupancy, or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

•Bars, where no meal service is provided, may operate outdoors. Bars may operate indoors only if bona fide meals are served under restaurant protocols.

-Indoor operations of bars that do not serve bona fide meals remain prohibited.

•Gyms and Fitness Centers may increase indoor capacity from 10% to 25% of maximum occupancy. Indoor pools may open, with modifications. Indoor hot tubs, saunas and steam rooms must remain closed.

•Retail Establishments, including shopping centers, malls and swap meets, may operate at normal capacity without restrictions. Shopping centers with restaurants and other food facilities may operate in accordance with the updated restaurant protocols.

•Public and Private K-12 Schools may offer in-person graduation and commencement ceremonies, provided adherence to State guidelines.

•Institutes of Higher Education may resume in-person instruction limited to 50% of maximum occupancy or 200 people per class, whichever is fewer. In-person graduation and commencement ceremonies may take place, provided adherence to State guidelines.

•Museums, Galleries, Aquariums and Botanical Gardens may operate indoors and outdoors with increased indoor capacity from 25% to 50% of maximum occupancy.

•In-Person Religious Services and Cultural Ceremonies may operate indoors with increased indoor capacity from 25% to 50%. Back office staff and management may operate in person.

•Movie Theaters may increase indoor capacity from 25% to 50% of maximum occupancy, or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

•Outdoor Live Events (sports and live performances) may operate, beginning April 1, under the following restrictions and other State requirements. Indoor events remain prohibited.

-Capacity is limited to 33% of maximum occupancy.

-Limited to in-state visitors only.

-Venues may increase attendance capacity to 67% of maximum occupancy only if all guests provide a negative test result within 72 hours prior to attendance, or show proof of full vaccination.

•Non-Critical Office Worksites may open indoors with modifications. Telework is strongly encouraged.

•Youth and Adult Recreational Sports, including various outdoor low-, moderate-, and high-contact sports and indoor low-contact sports identified by the State, may resume with modifications.

•Family Entertainment Centers may operate indoors and outdoors. Indoor capacity is limited to 25% of maximum occupancy, with groups consisting of members of the same household only. Indoor operations are limited to naturally-distanced activities such as indoor bumper cars, indoor batting cages, bowling alleys, escape rooms, virtual reality and kiddie rides.

•Amusement and Theme Parks may resume indoor and outdoor operations, beginning April 1, with modifications, including total park occupancy of 25% for both indoor and outdoor operations, in addition to other State requirements.



For additional information, business owners can call the City’s BizCare Hotline at 562.570.4BIZ (4249), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Businesses are required to understand and follow all safety measures laid out in the Health Order.

The State’s tiered system is based on three factors: the number of new cases reported daily per 100,000 residents, the rate of positive test results compared to all tests given and the health equity metric which measures the ratio of positive COVID-19 test results in the most underserved areas.

The health equity metric is based on economic, social, educational, transportation, housing and environmental factors that effect the public health of communities. It addresses the disproportionately high spread rate of coronavirus within certain groups, and ensures that those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 are considered before a county is allowed to move to a less restrictive tier. Under this metric, the areas with the least resources in each county must get down to a certain positivity threshold before it can change tiers.

The entirety of Los Angeles County, including Long Beach, had been in the Red Tier. It is now in the Orange Tier and must remain there for at least three weeks, and maintain the numbers required to be in the Yellow Tier for two weeks straight before the County can move into the Yellow Tier. Numbers required to be in the Yellow Tier include a case rate of less than one new case daily per 100,000 people, a positivity rate under 2% and less than 2.2% on the health equity metric.

The City asks that everyone continue to abide by the health and safety guidelines in the Safer at Home Health Order, such as wearing a mask and practicing social distancing even after being vaccinated.

As of April 1, 2021, 52,213 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Long Beach, with 910 people dying.

Over 205,000 vaccines have been given in the city, including 129,000 first doses and more than 76,000 second doses.

More information about coronavirus rates and vaccines can be found at longbeach.gov/COVID19