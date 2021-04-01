Long Beach Airport is looking for development proposals for 27 acres

Long Beach released a Request for Proposals (RFP) on Wednesday, March 31, for aeronautical development of all or portions of approximately 27 acres at the Long Beach Airport, according to a press release from the City.

The Long Beach airport counts with 1,166 acres and has three runways, the press release noted.

“The availability of such a large amount of land is rare,” the press release said adding that the last large-scale development at the airport happened in the 1980s and early 1990s.

“This unique development opportunity will bring more jobs and boost our local economy, which is already a hub for aerospace innovation,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in the press release.

The 27-acres is made up of two parcels located on opposite sides of the airport, the Wardlow Parcel, which is approximately 17 acres and the Lakewood Parcel spanning approximately 10 acres.

The Wardlow Parcel’s location is on the west side of the airfield and is adjacent to approximately 90 acres of land “acquired by the Goodman Company,” the press release noted. The land was used in the past for the manufacturing of the Boeing C-17 Globemaster III military aircraft.

“It is anticipated that the development of this parcel will enhance the future redevelopment of the Goodman property,” the press release said.

The Lakewood Parcel can be found on the east side of the airport at the corner of North Lakewood Boulevard and East Spring Street. The parcel is located above the underground Los Cerritos Channel Stormwater Capture Facility.



According to the press release, The Lakewood Parcel became available for development because of the shortening of Runway 8R-26L, in accordance with the Airport’s Airfield Geometry Study.

“With LGB’s central location and its role as a hub for economic activity, we expect this opportunity will attract strong interest from the aeronautical community,” Long Beach Airport Director Cynthia Guidry said.

Development of the site should be for aviation-related purposes that will be complementary and respectful of existing businesses adjacent to the space, the RFP specified.



Proposal submissions are due on Monday, June 7, 2021 by 11 a.m.

“As we continue to find innovative ways to boost our local economy, I am thrilled to see this opportunity come to Long Beach,” Councilmember Stacy Mungo said.

The City had previously released an RFP in 2017 for aeronautical development on the west side of the airport, the press release noted, which included the Wardlow Parcel.

“Gulfstream was the successful proposer for the leasing and development of this parcel,” the release said. The site became available when Gulfstream announced in Oct. 2020 that it would begin a phased departure from Long Beach.

“Gulfstream continues to negotiate directly with interested parties for the 22 acres of property for an assignment of part, or all, of the existing lease, as allowed under the terms of the agreement,” the press release said.

The existing ground lease, which includes Gulfstream’s remaining five-year option to extend, ends in March 2029.

The City plans to issue another RFP for approximately eight acres later in 2021, this time on the south side of the airport, for hangar and tie-down development, the press release noted.