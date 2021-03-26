Around Town

A curated guide on virtual and socially distanced events brought to you by our local communities of Long Beach and Signal Hill, this week featuring topics including shopping, food giveaways, COVID-19 protection, fundraising and a restaurant grand opening.

SMALL BUSINESS POP UP

What Handmade jewelry for sale

Who Phantom Gems

When Saturday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where Salud Juice, 1944 E 4th St. #5

More Info Locally hand crafted jewelry will be available for purchase.

DRIVE THRU FOOD PANTRY

What Free groceries

Who Long Beach Center for Economic Inclusion and more

When Saturday, March 27 at 10 a.m.

Where 1140 E. Ximeno Ave.

More Info Free groceries and PPE will be given to those in need on a first-come-first-served basis. No registration is required for this event. Attendees are asked to stay in their cars and enter and exit the event on Park Avenue.

FREE PPE FOR BLACK LB RESIDENTS

What Care kit distribution

Who Project Optimism

When Saturday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where Barton Elementary School, 1100 E Del Amo Blvd.

More Info Kits with supplies to help guard against contracting COVID-19 will be distributed for free to Black residents in Long Beach. Those who plan to attend are asked to register at bit.ly/LBCareKits

SMALL VENDOR MARKET

What Small business marketplace

Who This Girl Can Market and more

When Saturday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where 636 N Locust Ave.

More Info Multiple small businesses will be at this event selling their products, which include flasks, sweets, food, charcuterie, apparel and accessories.

SPRING MARKET

What Community vendor marketplace

Who Plantiitas and more

When Saturday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where 4003 E 4th St.

More Info A variety of different small vendors will be selling art, crystals, tamales and plants. Anyone who donates $15 or more to the 1736 Family Crisis Center will receive 15% off select plants.

OWL OWL GRAND OPENING

What New restaurant opening

Who Owl Owl Thai Lao Street Food

When Thursday, April 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Where 2201 E Willow St. Unit B

More Info This new Signal Hill restaurant will be welcoming the community to its grand opening day.