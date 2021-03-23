`Pride Lifeguard Tower’ burned in Long Beach

A fire gutted the Pride Lifeguard Tower on Tuesday, March 23 in Long Beach, in what the city’s mayor called “an act of hate.”

“Early this morning, fire resources responded to the Pride Lifeguard Tower fully engulfed,” the Long Beach Fire Department said in a statement on Twitter. “LGBTQ members of the Marine Safety Division painted the tower during Pride month last year. The tower served as a symbol of our strong support for the diversity within our ranks & community.”

The tower will be replaced and repainted by lifeguards, the LBFD reported.

“The fire is under investigation but I personally have little doubt this was an act of hate,” Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said in a Twitter post. “To whoever committed this act, we will rebuild it better and brighter.”