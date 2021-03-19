LBPD releases body camera footage showing events leading up to police shooting of Anthony Loia

The Long Beach Police Department released footage on Wednesday, March 17 of the officer-involved shooting (OIS) that left a 26-year-old Latino man from Corona, Anthony Loia, dead on Feb. 6, 2021.

Under California law, the police department was required to release the footage to the public within 45 days of it being requested.

Below is the video provided by LBPD regarding the OIS, however due to its graphic nature, the video is only viewable on Youtube. Viewer discretion is advised as the video features graphic content. Following that will be a written summary of the video.

LBPD officers arrived at the area around 14th Street and Magnolia Avenue on Feb. 6 shortly after being dispatched at 9:15 p.m. in response to a 911 call about a man who was pointing a gun at people and cars in the area.

Audio of a 911 call is included in the video released on YouTube by LBPD. During the recording, the caller also references an earlier call they made regarding the same incident.

Captioning in the video mentions “multiple 911 calls of a man with a gun,” but it is unclear exactly how many calls were made and whether or not they came from the same person or different people.

A responding officer first spotted Loia walking on Magnolia Avenue. Seconds after the first officer arrived, two more police vehicles holding five additional officers joined him.

The first responding officer can be seen exiting his vehicle in the video and Loia then immediately becomes visible. He is walking on the sidewalk with the gun in his hand pointed downward.

The officer approaches Loia and commands him to put the gun down multiple times.

The footage shows Loia raising his hands above his head while still holding onto the gun with his right hand and a hat with his left hand. He then turns, facing the police, both arms still raised. He lowers both arms, the right one holding the gun is horizontal as he bends his left arm to put his hat back on.

Loia then extends his left arm, to where both arms are extended out horizontally to his sides. Loia continues to hold on to the gun with his right hand.

He then bends his hands out in front of him and says, “You guys need to—”

At that moment five LBPD officers discharged their firearms, striking Loia with multiple shots.

Loia is seen collapsing to the ground instantly. His firearm falls on the sidewalk.

The gun recovered by LBPD after Anthony Loia was fatally shot by officers Feb. 6

Witnesses who saw the shooting take place alleged that Loia was in the process of surrendering when LBPD fired at him.

Fransisco Aleman was traveling via Magnolia Avenue on the night of Feb. 6, when he noticed multiple police surrounding Loia and stopped to record the interaction.

Aleman recounted that Loia had raised his arms in the air prior to the shooting.

“He gave up, he gave up, he gave up,” Aleman said.

Another witness that spoke to the Signal Tribune alleged that Loia did not have a gun but had seen him raise his hands in the air.

“I was driving right past it when I saw the cops shoot him, I witnessed the murder. They shot him like 10-15 times, there was a bunch of police cars, they all shot him at the same time. He was unarmed with his hands up and they fired at him,” Veronica Zamora.

The body camera footage however, contradicts those claims.

Although LBPD stated that five officers discharged their weapons, the total number of shots fired is unknown.

“I was in shock. I’ve never seen anything like that in person. There were multiple cops shooting at him,” Zamora said.

No officers were injured.

In the footage provided by a second body-worn camera, one officer can be heard asking a colleague “You good?” before stating that Loia dropped the firearm.

“We need to go provide medical,” an officer is heard saying.

The police begin looking for gloves before they begin approaching Loia’s body. At that point in the footage Loia is unresponsive and laying completely still.

The officer wearing the body camera approaches Loia’s body and starts to put Loia’s hands behind his back in order to handcuff him, but an assisting officer suggests providing medical aid instead.

“Stay with us buddy,” one officer says as they begin patting down Loia’s still and bloodied body.

The body camera footage fades out and an evidence photo of the gun next to the sidewalk is displayed on the video.

“The Long Beach Fire Department arrived on scene and determined that Mr. Loia was deceased,” stated the video in the incident conclusion.

Loia is survived by his two young children, girlfriend, mother, siblings and cousins.

A Feb. 20 vigil for Anthony Loia at Seaside Park

During a vigil held by his family and loved ones on Feb. 20 vigil at Seaside Park, Loia’s death was attributed to current methods of police training and racial bias.

There was a total of 49 individuals who were killed or seriously injured from 2016 to 2018 during encounters with LBPD, with 35% being Latino, and 35% being Black, the highest percentages in the data, in comparison to white at 22%, Asian and Pacific Islander at 6% and 8% marked as “other”.

Latinos made up approximately 43% of Long Beach’s population during this time period. In comparison, Black residents who also represent 35% of those killed or seriously injured by LBPD, made up 12% of the city’s population.

“Officers are trained to fear,” a statement by Loia’s family said during a vigil in his memory on Feb. 20. It was added that Black and Latino individuals are often especially viewed as threats, which causes police to quickly react with deadly force rather than attempts to deescalate a situation.

According to data from the City of Long Beach, from 2015 to 2019, 33 individuals were involved in 32 separate officer involved shootings (OIS) with LBPD. Of these, 15 individuals, equivalent to 45.45% of the total, were Latino. Nine out of the 33 were Black, making up 27.27% of the total people who were in OIS with LBPD. In contrast, three white people were in OIS, making up 9.09%.

An independent investigation into Loia’s death is being made by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, and is also being reviewed by LBPD, according to a police department press release.

“His smile lit up a room, his laughter was contagious, his entire being radiated sunshine and warmth. He was a son, a father, a brother, a cousin. But like many of us he had experienced deep pain, trauma and heartache by a young age. He was light and darkness,” the statement said in part.