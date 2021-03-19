Around Town

A curated guide on virtual and socially distanced events brought to you by our local communities of Long Beach and Signal Hill, this week featuring topics including personal narratives, plants, meditation, bicycling and shopping.

YOUR STORY MEDICINE

What Personal narrative development

Who June Kaewsith and Compound LB

When Saturday, March 20 at 2:00 p.m.

Where Online

More Info Participants in this online workshop will learn how to answer the question “What do you do for a living?” with a two to three-minute personal narrative that informs the connection between their life experiences and their work.

PLANT POP UP

What Plants for sale

Who Planteria Latina

When Saturday, March 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where The Merchant, 4121 Long Beach Blvd.

More Info A variety of plants will be available for purchase. While supplies last, customers will receive a free plant with their purchase of a coffee and plant together.

COPAL MEDITATION SONIC JOURNEY

What Outdoor meditation session

Who Joy Frequency Healing and Dr. John Huang

When Saturday, March 20 at 10:00 a.m.

Where El Dorado Park North, near the intersection of Studebaker Road. and Stearns Street.

More Info During this event, participants can choose to take part in a cleansing using copal before a guided Taoist meditation is held. The didgeridoo, drums, singing bowls and other instruments will be used. This event is donation based, but no one will be turned away due to a lack of funds. Everyone is asked to wear masks, and to bring a mat, blanket, pillow or anything else attendees need to be comfortable.

PLANT SHOPPING

What Plants for sale

Who Just Jones Nursery

When Saturday, March 20 and Sunday, March 21 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where 3767 Brayton Ave.

More Info A variety of plants will be available for purchase. Attendees are asked to please wear a mask.

COMMUNITY BIKE RIDE

What All ages bicycling group

Who Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association

When Sunday, March 21 at 11:00 a.m.

Where 3850 Atlantic Ave.

More Info Families and community members of all ages are invited to participate in this group bike ride through the Bixby Knolls neighborhood.

SMALL BUSINESS POP UP

What Local vendor marketplace

Who Lovely Macrame and Las Primas Sweets & Swag

When Sunday, March 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where 2474 Magnolia Ave.

More Info Over 10 small vendors will be at this event selling their products, which range from macrame, sweets, body care items, apparel and more.