Former Torrance police officer sentenced to probation for illegally selling firearms

A former Torrance police officer was given a probationary sentence Thursday, March 18 for selling dozens of guns illegally while on the force.

Lindley Hupp was sentenced to three years’ probation with the condition that he perform 10 hours of community service per week for nine months, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Long Beach resident sold at least 48 firearms during an 8 1/2-year period while working with the Torrance Police Department and another two in 2011 when he was an auxiliary officer with the Pasadena police force, prosecutors said.

Hupp, 32, pleaded guilty in December to dealing in firearms without a federal license and falsely certifying that he was the buyer of a Glock handgun that actually was intended for someone else.

Law enforcement officers are permitted to buy what are known as “off roster” guns that people without a badge cannot buy directly from a licensed dealer. Three dozen of the 48 guns Hupp sold were “off roster” arms, federal prosecutors said.