2K
0
0
The Latest

Man injured in shooting near Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach

City News ServicebyCity News Service
March 17, 2021
1 share
1
0
0
1 minute read
Total
1
Shares
1
0
0

A man wounded in a shooting near the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach was hospitalized Wednesday morning with stable vital signs.

Officers responded to the area of 100 Aquarium Way about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 and were told the victim was taken by friends to a hospital, according to Lt. Brandon Deis of the Long Beach Police Department.

The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower body, Deis said.

A motive for the shooting and detailed description of the shooter were not immediately available.

The map provided pinpoints to an area near to the location the incident occurred, not the actual location.

Total
1
Shares
Share 1
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
City News Service
Author
City News Service

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

FREE newsletter sign-up! Receive the latest news directly to your inbox every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.