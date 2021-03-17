Man injured in shooting near Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach

A man wounded in a shooting near the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach was hospitalized Wednesday morning with stable vital signs.

Officers responded to the area of 100 Aquarium Way about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 and were told the victim was taken by friends to a hospital, according to Lt. Brandon Deis of the Long Beach Police Department.

The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower body, Deis said.

A motive for the shooting and detailed description of the shooter were not immediately available.

The map provided pinpoints to an area near to the location the incident occurred, not the actual location.