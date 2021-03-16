Murder victim found on sidewalk in East Long Beach, shooters at large

On Tuesday, March 16 at approximately 6:20 a.m., Long Beach Police Department officers responded to the 1700 block of Alamitos Avenue to assist the Long Beach Fire Department with a deceased male adult, which was later determined to be a murder.

Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim, possibly in his 30’s, on the sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds to his upper torso. The victim was determined deceased at the scene by Long Beach Fire Department personnel.

Through their preliminary investigation, detectives determined that on Tuesday at approximately 1:25 a.m., two suspects approached the victim on foot, and the suspect(s) shot the victim. It is unclear at this time which or if both suspects opened fire. Both suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle last seen heading northbound on Orange Avenue toward Pacific Coast Highway.

There is no additional information about the suspects and the motive for the shooting is unknown.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and is being handled by LBPD Homicide Detectives.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner–Coroner can notify his next of kin.

The map provided pinpoints to the location near where the incident occurred, not the actual location.

Those who may have information about the incident are asked to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Mark Mattia or Juan Carlos Reyes at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone (available at the Apple app store or Google Play), or by visiting http://www.LACrimeStoppers.org.