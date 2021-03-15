Transitional housing facility opens in former Best Western

A 102-room interim housing facility has opened in Long Beach as of Monday, March 15, to provide transitional housing for people experiencing housing instability while they find a permanent place to live at a former Best Western hotel located in the 1700 block of Long Beach Boulevard.

The State of California Department of Housing and Community Development’s (HCD) Homekey Program made the establishment of the housing facility possible.

“We know that interim housing provides important, needed stability to help people transition out of homelessness,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “There’s no question that lack of affordable housing in Long Beach remains a barrier for folks working towards their housing goals. This is an important step in our city’s continued work to eliminate homelessness.”

The Long Beach City Council unanimously voted to award the operation contract for the site to The Illumination Foundation, of Orange, CA to run the site and provide services.

The interim housing facility will house adults experiencing homelessness with at least one of the following citeria:

Are 65 years of age or older.

Have an underlying health condition that puts them in a high-risk category for complications from COVID-19.

Are engaged with services and are in the process of being referred to a housing resource.

“This program will provide shelter and other critical resources for those most vulnerable and at-risk,” Long Beach City Councilmember Mary Zendejas said. “It is a privilege to bring this initiative to the First District while we will continue to look for even more innovative and sustainable ways to combat homelessness here in Long Beach.”

The following services will be provided to those living at the new facility, either on site or through referral:

Daily meals

Transportation to essential appointments

Accommodation for service/emotional support animals

Mental and Physical Health services

Client-centered case management

Individual stability plans

Employment development

Domestic violence programs

Stress/anger management

Health education and wellness

Substance use disorder services

Each room will come furnished, with linens provided and a private bathroom. The facility will have staff and security present 24/7.

“The goal of the City’s interim housing program is to move people into permanent housing as quickly as it becomes available,” Health and Human Services Director, Kelly Colopy, said. “This project will fill a crucial gap by offering more pathways to permanent housing.”

The City’s Health Department has also launched the Bridge Initiative, which will bring together nonprofits and City departments, such as Health and Human Services outreach workers, Police Department Quality of Life officers, the Fire Department HEART Team and Public Works Clean Team to organize outreach efforts to inform people experiencing homelessness about new housing opportunities and clean-up activities within the area.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced in July, 2020 that $600 million in grants would be allocated for the Homekey Program to increase housing for people who are experiencing homelessness and are vulnerable to COVID-19.