Long Beach receives $1.26 million to promote equity in the cannabis industry

The cities of Los Angeles and Long Beach received $2.03 million and $1.26 million, respectively, through the Cannabis Equity Grants Program, which aims to advance economic justice for communities that were disproportionately affected by cannabis prohibition.

The cities can use the grants to assist their equity program applicants and licensees with low or no-interest loans, reduce or waive licensing fees, and provide technical assistance, including one-on-one consulting, training and navigation assistance for regulatory requirements.

“Cannabis prohibition and criminalization has had devastating impacts on generations of Californians,” Nicole Elliott, senior adviser on cannabis to Gov. Gavin Newsom, said. “As we work to safely reopen our economy, leading with equity across all sectors will ensure a just recovery and further our commitment to create a truly diverse legal industry. These efforts stand as a testament to our values as a state, and I applaud the work being done by these jurisdictions as they thoughtfully embrace this challenge.”

A total of $14.45 million was given to the cities of Oakland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Long Beach, Fresno and Palm Springs, as well as the counties of Humboldt, Lake and Mendocino.

At least $11.5 million of the funding will be given directly to cannabis equity applicants and licensees that are linked to communities that were negatively and disproportionately affected by decades of cannabis criminalization.

Nearly $550,000 was also provided to local jurisdictions to develop a Cannabis Equity Program. Through that program, $75,000 was awarded to the cities of San Diego, Escondido, Modesto and Richmond, as well as the counties of San Diego, Sonoma and Trinity. The city of Isleton received $22,000.

The grants, provided by the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development in partnership with the Bureau of Cannabis Control, builds upon an additional $40 million in cannabis equity funding awarded by the state.