Help Me Help You launches new food pantry program to fight childhood hunger in Long Beach

The organization Help Me Help You (HMHY) has initiated the new Nutrition Knights program to provide access to free, nutritious groceries at LBUSD schools in order to combat the food insecurity that has been increasingly faced by children and families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the pandemic arrived in the United States, one in seven children were living in a household that was experiencing food insecurity, but that rate has now grown to one in four children, according to an HMHY press release.

Children from low-income families who were receiving free school meals through the State Food Program also had the process complicated during the stay at home orders when schools were ordered to close. Although meals were still distributed at “Grab-and-Go” sites, there are only a limited number of these locations.

According to the Food Research & Action Center (FRAC), food insecurity has been tied to poor health, developmental risks, mental health issues and substandard educational outcomes.

Families may not even be aware they are suffering from food insecurity, and it can manifest in subtle ways such as food anxiety, diet monotony, decreased nutrition and inadequate food intake.

Many individuals who have recently become unemployed are unaware of, or hesitate to access, food pantries that could assist their families.

To encourage families to use school food pantries, and to make pantries easier to navigate, HMHY launched the Nutrition Knights program. The program has a knight in shining armor as its mascot who encourages healthy eating and uses the slogan, “Groceries to Save The Day.”

HMHY Nutrition Knights school food pantries open twice a week at either Cesar Chavez, Stevenson, or Oropeza Elementary schools, located in the first and second council districts.

Free groceries available from the food pantry include meats/proteins, milks, carbohydrates, cereals, breads, fresh fruits and vegetables, canned goods, ethnic foods and more.

“By creating the Nutrition Knights School Food Pantry program, it is our goal to encourage more families to access healthy foods and ensure no-one in Long Beach suffers from food insecurity. We also aim to expand our services with more Long Beach school food pantry locations as there is definitely a community need for it”, Zina Washington, HMHY Executive Director, said.

HMHY’s Benefits Advocates can also help qualifying families enroll in CalFresh, which provides funds via an EBT card to purchase groceries at participating farmers markets and grocery stores.

For more information on the Nutrition Knights school food pantries, including locations, visit Help Me Help You’s website. Online donations can also be made through the website.

Schools and parents interested in starting a food pantry can contact 562-612-5001.