Man killed in East Long Beach shooting; suspect or suspects sought

Authorities on Friday, March 12 identified a man who was fatally shot in Long Beach, and investigators sought public help to solve the crime.

Joel Vargas, 54, of Long Beach was shot about 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Stanton Place and died at a hospital, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

“Detectives believe the victim was standing near his parked vehicle when a suspect or suspects fired gunshots, striking the victim,” police said in a statement. “At this time, the motive for the shooting is unknown and there is no suspect information.”

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at 562-570-7244, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

The map provided pinpoints to a location near where the incident occurred, not the actual location.