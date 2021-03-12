Around Town

FOOD DISTRIBUTION

What Free groceries

Who Long Beach Economic Inclusion

When Saturday, March 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where Ramona Park, 3301 E. 65th St. Long Beach, CA, 90805

More Info No registration required. Attendees must be wearing masks.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION

What Free groceries

Who Collins Neighborhood Association and Gil4Gold

When Saturday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to noon

Where Raymond Collins Elementary, 6125 Coke Ave.

More Info A drive-thru free food giveaway. Attendees must be wearing masks in their cars when they pick up groceries at the event.

SHOP LOCAL POP UP

What Small vendor marketplace

Who Zaneta Allen and more

When Saturday, March 13 from noon to 4 p.m.

Where 4130 N. Viking Way #100

More Info A variety of small businesses will be selling their products, which range from food, crafts, apparel and more.

UKULELE CLASS

What Free virtual ukulele class

Who Cal Heights Music

When Saturday, March 13 at 3 p.m.

Where Zoom

More Info A free online class for ukulele players of all ages and skill levels. Registration for the weekly class can be made at https://www.calheightsmusic.com/bookings-checkout/free-ukulele-zoom-class

Mi Vida Local Marketplace

What Various vendors pop-up

Who Mi Vida Local Market

When Sunday, March 14 from noon to 4 p.m.

Where Roxanne’s Bar, 1115 E. Wardllow Rd.

More Info A variety of small businesses will be selling their products, which range from food and beverages, crystals, art, apparel and more.

SMALL BUSINESS POP UP SHOP

What Small vendor marketplace

Who Floresita Boutique

When Sunday, March 14 from noon to 5 p.m.

Where 5286 Pacific Ave.

More Info A variety of small businesses will be selling their products, which range from food and beverages, candles, jewelry, flowers, apparel and more.

STRATEGIES FOR HELPING BLACK CHILDREN THRIVE

What Black Parents & Guardians Circle

Who Black Parents of Long Beach and Dr. John Hamilton

When Monday, March 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Where Zoom

More Info A virtual space where Black parents and guardians can be in each others’ company, share, learn about resources, and participate in a discussion led by Dr. James Hamilton, the Associate Vice President, University Access & Retention at CSULB. The Zoom ID is 548 182 9749.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION

What Free groceries

Who Second Samoan Church

When Tuesday, March 16 at 11:30 a.m.

Where 655 Cedar Ave.

More Info Free groceries will be given to community members in need. Those who attend are asked to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

PAN AFRICAN STUDY GROUP

What Virtual discussion of The Destruction of Black Civilization by Chancellor Williams

Who African American Cultural Center of Long Beach and Baba Olufemi Viltz

When Wednesday, March 17 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Where Zoom

More Info A free discussion of the book The Destruction of Black Civilization by Chancellor Williams. The Zoom ID is 991 3386 7044. One time registration is required to participate in study groups, and can be made at http://www.aacclb.org/