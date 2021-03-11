Man arrested in Mexico for 2015 killing in Long Beach

Long Beach Police Department Homicide Detectives collaborated with U.S. Marshals from the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force and Mexican Authorities to arrest Albert Rodriguez in Baja California on March 10, 2021 in connection to the June 5, 2015 murder of 18-year-old Ruben Barrera in Long Beach.

Barrera, who was gunned down about 11:50 p.m. on June 5, 2015, in the 5400 block of Elm Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

In November 2015, detectives had identified Rodriguez as the suspect in the killing, police said. The case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, and a $2 million arrest warrant was issued, police said.

Homicide detectives recently began to plan his arrest after receiving information he was in Mexico near the border with the United States.

Rodriguez was transferred to the U.S. border by Mexican Authorities, where U.S. Marshals took custody of him before transferring him to Long Beach City Jail. He was booked for murder and is being held on a $2 million bail.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call Long Beach Police Department Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard or Ethan Shear at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone (available at the Apple app store or Google Play), or by visiting http://www.LACrimeStoppers.org.