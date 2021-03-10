Arts Council for Long Beach announces an additional $450,000 for Artist COVID Relief

Applications will open Wednesday, March 10 at noon.

A partnership between The City of Long Beach’s Development Services Department and the Arts Council for Long Beach is delivering phase three of the Artist COVID Relief Grant, it was announced in a press release on Tuesday, March 9.

The grant program is intended for individual artists across disciplines, who due to loss of artistic income because of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been struggling to have their basic needs met- such as shelter, food and medical.

Those who apply will need to provide a short narrative that shows how COVID-19 has impacted their ability to generate income from their art and has stopped their artistic expression, the press release said.

The following criteria must be met:

•Be a professional, working Long Beach artist (age 18 or older)

•Be a member of the Arts Council registry

•Meet federal low-income thresholds and be able to demonstrate with documentation or certification

According to the press release, applicants will be eligible for up to $3000. Once approved, the applicant will receive a monthly allocation of the grant. One of the online application questions will ask applicants to indicate if they have received other relief funds in order to grant the allocation accordingly.

Applications will open at noon on Wednesday, March 10.

The Arts Council will accept all applications that are submitted by 11:59 p.m. on March 31, 2021 and will create a lottery system for the application review process.

“We will prioritize applications by income: very low-income, low-income, moderate income, previous grantees,” the release said.

“Artists contribute to our economy, to our communities, and to the future of this city in ways that are irreplaceable,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in the press release. “It’s so important for us to support artists during this pandemic so that they can continue to create and sustain Long Beach’s incredible art scene for years to come.”

To date, a total of 90 artists and 14 arts organizations have been supported with the ARTSLB Relief fund and the City of Long Beach Long Beach CARES funding for artists and arts organizations who have been impacted by the pandemic. With the new Community Development Block Grant program, relief dollars total $1,975,000.

“The artist relief fund is reflective of the Arts Council’s community orientated values in which I’m proud and grateful to be a part of!” Samantha Reynolds stated, a Long Beach artist and COVID Relief grant recipient.

The press release stated that the City recognizes the Arts Council’s efforts during the pandemic and by including the arts and culture sector in the CARES funding, it shows that artists are essential to the success of the City.

“Giving back to those that make our city a creative hub is crucial. It is great to see the City recognizing artists and performers for their contributions.” Griselda Suarez , Arts Council for Long Beach executive director, stated in the press release.

For more information please visit: https://artslb.org/programs/grants/relief-grants/artist-covid-relief-grant-phase-3/

For application assistance please contact:

(562)435-ARTS(2787)

grants@artslb.org