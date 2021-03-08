Long Beach to vaccinate people ages 16-64 with disabilities starting March 8 at convention center, no appointment necessary

Individuals must show documentation of a disability, such as a placard or doctor’s note and provide proof of Long Beach residence, such as a utility bill or a driver’s license.

Beginning Monday, March 8, the city of Long Beach will offer COVID-19 vaccines to anyone from age 16 to 64 who has physical or developmental disabilities.

The city received permission from the state to vaccinate the new group due to the Health and Human Services Department’s success in vaccinating people in the current available phases.

“We are grateful to now have the ability to start vaccinating people with disabilities,” said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia. “We are going to immediately prioritize this group for our clinics and home visits when resolved.”

Long Beach will be one of the first places in California to begin vaccinating people younger than 65 with disabilities.

The city has vaccinated a total of more than 35,000 residents and 66% of its older adult population, officials said. Overall, more than 16% of the city’s population has received a vaccine.

Long Beach residents with disabilities can go to the Long Beach Convention Center between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. starting Monday to receive their vaccines. No appointment is necessary, but individuals must show documentation of a disability, such as a placard or doctor’s note. They also must provide proof of Long Beach residence, such as a utility bill or a driver’s license.

The city is also working on deploying mobile vaccine clinics outside downtown Long Beach to serve people with disabilities.

More information is available by visiting longbeach.gov/COVID19 or contacting the city’s vaccine center at COVID19Vaccine@longbeach.gov or 562-570- 4636. Copyright 2021 City News Service, Inc.