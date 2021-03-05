Long Beach to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Signal Hill residents

The City of Long Beach announced on Friday, March 5 that they have expanded eligibility for their COVID-19 vaccination program to Signal Hill residents.

Mayor Robert Garcia made the announcement on Twitter.

Starting today, Long Beach will open up all vaccine clinics to Signal Hill residents as they become eligible. We encourage Signal Hill residents to sign up on VaxLB and the state MyTurn system. If you are already in VaxLB we will start pulling your names. We ❤️ SH. — Office of Mayor Robert Garcia (@LongBeachMayor) March 5, 2021

“We are grateful to Long Beach Mayor Garcia and the City of Long Beach for this opportunity,” read a statement on Signal Hill’s City website.

To participate in the Long Beach program, Signal Hill residents must utilize the VaxLB portal, even if they have already signed up with the State’s MyTurn system. Once registered with VaxLB, Long Beach’s Department of Health & Human Services will send instructions for booking an appointment as soon as one is available for the individual’s phase and tier. Demand for vaccines is high and supply is limited, but new appointments continue to be added as more vaccine doses become available. Qualification criteria is based on employment, age, and/or other factors.

The following individuals / workers are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine:

Residents 65 years of age and older

Frontline healthcare workers

Staff & residents at skilled nursing facilities

Staff & residents at long-term care facilities

Education and childcare workers

Emergency services workers

Food & agriculture workers

To sign up for the vaccine visit the VaxLB portal.