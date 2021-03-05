2K
Long Beach to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Signal Hill residents

AvatarbyLissette Mendoza, Managing Editor
March 5, 2021
crop nurse with syringe on beige background
Photo by Artem Podrez on Pexels.com
The City of Long Beach announced on Friday, March 5 that they have expanded eligibility for their COVID-19 vaccination program to Signal Hill residents.

Mayor Robert Garcia made the announcement on Twitter.

“We are grateful to Long Beach Mayor Garcia and the City of Long Beach for this opportunity,” read a statement on Signal Hill’s City website.

To participate in the Long Beach program, Signal Hill residents must utilize the VaxLB portal, even if they have already signed up with the State’s MyTurn system. Once registered with VaxLB, Long Beach’s Department of Health & Human Services will send instructions for booking an appointment as soon as one is available for the individual’s phase and tier. Demand for vaccines is high and supply is limited, but new appointments continue to be added as more vaccine doses become available. Qualification criteria is based on employment, age, and/or other factors.

The following individuals / workers are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine:

To sign up for the vaccine visit the VaxLB portal.

