Long Beach man killed in six-vehicle crash in Willowbrook

A 57-year-old man died from injuries he sustained in a six-vehicle crash in Willowbrook that also injured another man, authorities said Friday morning.

The crash occurred about 5:10 p.m. Thursday, March 4 near the intersection of El Segundo and Aviation boulevards, according to California Highway Patrol Officer M. Fabela.

A preliminary investigation suggested Byron Banks of Long Beach was driving a 2003 Honda southbound on Avalon Boulevard at an unsafe speed when the Honda crashed into the rear of a 2015 Toyota stopped for a traffic light at the intersection. Banks’ Honda then hit the right side of a 2004 Infiniti and continued through the intersection, drove over a raised median and struck another vehicle, Fabela said.

The Toyota was pushed forward by the impact of the crash and struck a 2004 Nissan in the intersection, then continued into a gas station parking lot where it struck an unoccupied vehicle, Fabela said.

Banks was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 5:40 p.m.

The driver of the Toyota sustained minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to call the South Los Angeles CHP area office.