Long Beach man and mother arrested in connection to West LB murder

On March 4, 2021, detectives from the Long Beach Police Department Special Investigations Division located and arrested three suspects detectives believe were involved in the 2020 murder of 44-year-old Terry Limas.



Brandon Ritter, 35, and his mother, Jo Ann Ritter, 53, were arrested at their residence in the 1800 block of Termino Avenue.

Morris Everett, 57, was arrested near his residence in the 1300 block of Taper Street.

Brandon Ritter was booked on one count of murder and one count of ex-felon in possession of a firearm and is currently being held in the Long Beach City jail on $2,000,000 bail.

Everett and Jo Ann Ritter, who are significant others, were each booked on one count of accessory after the fact and are currently being held in the Long Beach City jail on $1,000,000 bail.

Homicide detectives believe Brandon Ritter was engaged in an intimate relationship with the victim when he violently assaulted her, resulting in her death. Detectives further believe Everett and Jo Ann Ritter were involved in concealing evidence of the crime.

Detectives anticipate presenting their case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office early next week for filing consideration.

Limas was found unconscious on March 30, 2020 at approximately 10:40 p.m., when officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Taper Street to assist the Long Beach Fire Department.

Responding officers learned that, prior to their arrival, the victim was located inside a residence and determined deceased by Long Beach Fire Department personnel.

Detectives learned the victim had been living at the residence when another resident arrived home and discovered the victim unresponsive, before dialing 9-1-1. Based on suspicious circumstances, homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate.

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Terry Limas, resident of Long Beach.

In August 2020, detectives learned the autopsy conducted by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has determined victim Limas’ death was the result of a homicide.